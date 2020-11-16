Aeroflot resumes flights to Nice from November 20

Flights SU2360/SU2361 Moscow - Nice - Moscow will be operated once a week on Fridays. Ticket sales are open on the Aeroflot website and through official agents. With the restoration of international air traffic, the frequency of flights may change, the company said.

The airline clarified that entry into the territory of France is allowed only for certain categories of passengers: French citizens, residence permit holders, and some other categories with special permits from the French authorities.

Aeroflot reported earlier that it will restart flying to Cyprus’ Larnaca from November 22, the Russian flag carrier says on Monday. Entry is authorized only to a certain categories of passengers (nationals, holders of residence permits, etc.). "Aeroflot resumes flights to Larnaca from November 22, 2020,"the airline says. Flights will be made weekly on Sundays, it noted. "Ticket sales are opened on the Aeroflot’s website and with official agents. The rate of flights can change as the international air traffic recovers," Aeroflot added.

The air traffic between Russia and Cyprus has not been started formally at the moment. Many airlines make freight and passenger flights intended primary for carriage of goods but with certain passenger categories authorized on board.

Due to the pandemic in the spring Russia has stopped regular passenger flights with other countries. Flights to a number of countries have been partially resumed since summer: Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, South Korea, Egypt, UAE, Turkey, the Unired Kingdom, Switzerland, Tanzania, Serbia, Japan, the Maldives, and Cuba. Last week, flights with Ethiopia and the Seychelles were also formally resumed, but so far none of the Russian airlines announced the start of flights to these countries.