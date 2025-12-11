OPEC+ states’ oil production down 290,000 bpd in November, 140,000 bpd behind target — IEA

MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. Oil production by OPEC+ countries participating in the output reduction agreement fell by 290,000 barrels per day (bpd) in November 2025, though they were 140,000 bpd behind the OPEC+ target considering voluntary cuts and compensations, the International Energy Agency (IEA) reported.

According to the report, the targeted level of OPEC+ output within the agreement in November stood at 36.38 mln barrels per day (mbd), while real production reached 36.23 mbd, which brings the volume behind the plan to about 140,000 bpd.

Production of all OPEC+ countries in November fell to 43.25 mln barrels per day (mbd).

In November, Kazakhstan’s production was 330,000 bpd higher than the target, Iraq’s output exceeded the target by 370,000 bpd, and the UAE’s production was 200,000 bpd above the target, according to the agency. Meanwhile, Russia fell short of its permitted production by 500,000 bpd, Saudi Arabia by 140,000 bpd, Kuwait by 10,000 bpd, and Oman by 20,000 bpd.