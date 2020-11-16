{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Ural Airlines to resume weekly flights to UAE from Moscow

On Friday, November 13, the federal response center decided to expand Russia-UAE flights quotas

YEKATERINBURG, November 16. /TASS/. Ural Airlines plans to resume weekly flights to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), a source in the carrier’s press service told TASS on Monday.

On Friday, November 13, the federal response center decided to expand Russia-UAE flights quotas. It is planned that up to seven such flights will be performed each week.

"One flight per week on Friday is planned," the company said, adding that flights will be performed from Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport to Dubai.

Russia suspended regular passenger flights to other countries due to the coronavirus pandemic in the spring. Flights to a number of states were partially resumed in the summer, particularly to Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, South Korea, Egypt, the UAE, Turkey, Britain, Switzerland, Tanzania, Serbia, Japan, the Maldives, and Cuba.

Ural Airlines is one of Russia’s largest airlines. It carried over 9.5 mln passengers in 2019.

