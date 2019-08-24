US committed to reforming WTO - White House

WASHINGTON, August 24. /TASS/. The US is committed to achieve reforms to the World Trade Organization (WTO), the fact sheet published by the White House in the run-up to US President Donald Trump’s participation in the G7 summit in Biarritz informs.

"The President is committed to working with our G7 partners to tackle the rise of unfair trade practices," the document states. "It is vital that we work together to combat unfair practices like industrial subsidies, state-directed economic activity, forced technology transfer, and more."

"The United States is committed to achieving reforms to the World Trade Organization (WTO) that ensure the organization functions as originally agreed by its members," the White House informed. "Wealthy countries should not be able to take advantage of WTO rules by claiming to be "developing" in order to gain an unfair advantage."

Earlier, Trump stated that the US might exit the WTO if needed. The US leader claimed that for many years, several states, including China, have used the WTO in their interest and against the interest of the USA.