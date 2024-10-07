Buffer zone between Israel, Lebanon to be protected by peacekeepers — US official

WASHINGTON, October 7. /TASS/. The United States thinks that UN peacekeepers are to be tasked to maintain a buffer zone on the border between Lebanon and Israel after Israel’s operation against Hezbollah there is over, US Department of State Spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

"The outcome that we want to see is the full implementation of UN Security Council resolution 1701, which would mean Hezbollah forces pushed back from the border, UNIFIL (United Nations Interim Force In Lebanon - TASS) and the Lebanese Armed Forces coming in, and taking the place of security forces in southern Lebanon and providing that buffer zone so Israelis in the north of Israel can return to their homes, and Lebanese in the South of Lebanon can return," he said, adding that immediate plans of the peacekeepers are "a question for UNIFIL to make, not the United States."

"We don't want to see them attacked by Israel. We don't want to see them return fire by Israel," he said. "Ultimately, we want to see their role as one that prevents Hezbollah from occupying the space in southern Lebanon that Hezbollah has continued to occupy for years and from where they have launched attacks against Israel."

He admitted however that "for a variety of reasons" UNIFIL and the Lebanese armed forces have been failing "to prevent Hezbollah from sitting in those areas just over the border from Israel and launching rocket strikes and other attacks against Israel."

UNIFIL said earlier that any trespassing Lebanon’s borders constitutes a violation of that country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and a violation of UN Security Council resolution 1701. On September 30, Israel informed the UN peacekeepers about its plans of a limited ground incursion into Lebanon while peacekeeping forces stay on their positions. UNIFIL called on the parties to the conflict to refrain from any actions that could be fraught with further escalation.

Another round of escalation flared up in the region following the launch of Israel’s Operation Northern Arrows in Lebanon on September 23. Ever since, Israel has been delivering massive airstrikes on Hezbollah military targets in Lebanon. Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was reportedly killed in Israel’s strike on Beirut on September 27. Later, Hezbollah confirmed his death and warned about retaliation. In the early hours on October 1, Israel announced the launch of a ground operation in Lebanon’s border areas.