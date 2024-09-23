Russia to display Lancet-E kamikaze drone at ADEX show

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Rosoboronexport will for the first time display Lancet-E kamikaze drone at ADEX 2024 show to held in Baku in Azerbaijan on September 24-26. Other exhibits will include the latest counter-UAV electronic warfare means, CEO Alexander Mikheyev said.

"At ADEX 2024, Rosoboronexport will showcase battle-tested modern weapons. Lancet-E loitering munition and the latest counter-UAV electronic warfare means will be for the first time demonstrated outside Russia. Our solutions provide protection against the whole range of internal and external security threats to regional countries," he said.

Lancet-E destroys tanks, infantry fighting vehicles and armored personnel carriers, engineering vehicles, strongholds and command posts, aircraft at airfields, electronic warfare and counter-UAV systems, stationary and moving water targets. The Ukrainian engagement confirmed its high effectiveness.

The Russian arms trader will also display Lesochek RP-377VM1 small-size jammer. It jams radio controls of mines and explosives, as well as satellite navigation of commercial drones. It was tested in real combat and effectively protected automobiles and armor.

R504P-E detects and jams drone communication and navigation channels and can counter a drone swarm.

Rosoboronexport will also display Su-35 multirole fighter jet, Ka-52E helicopter gunship, Mi-17V-5 transport helicopter and Orlan-10E scout drone. The display will also include T-90MS tank, Terminator tank support vehicle, upgraded Msta-S self-propelled howitzer. S-400 Triumph air defense system will be also displayed.

The naval display will feature Rubezh-ME tactical coastal complex that detects and strikes the target due to the guidance and weapons systems integrated on a single platform.