Joint Russian-Mongolian exercise wraps up in Mongolia — Russia’s top brass

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. The Selenga 2024 joint Russian-Mongolian exercise has wrapped up in Mongolia, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"The Selenga 2024 international Russian-Mongolian exercise ended in Mongolia. The closing ceremony was held in a field camp near the city of Choibalsan," the ministry said in a statement.

Acting commander of Russia’s Eastern Military District Lieutenant General Mikhail Nosulev and Major General Sunreviin Ganbyamba, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Mongolia, took part in the ceremony.