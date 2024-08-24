Putin met top brass of Russian Armed Forces, listened to situation reports

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin met commanders of the United Group of Forces at a command post of the Ministry of Defense.

The head of state listened to reports of Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov and Chief of the Main Operations Department of the General Staff Sergey Rudskoy, Kremlin’s press service said.

Commanders reported "countering of enemy forces that invaded the territory of the Kursk Region and measures taken to destroy them, and current results of the special military operation" to the president, the press service of the head of state said.

The attack of the Ukrainian army against the Kursk Region was launched on August 6. The federal state of emergency is in effect in the region.