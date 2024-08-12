Military delegations from 83 countries to take part in Army 2024 forum — top brass

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. Official military delegations from 83 countries will take part in the Army 2024 international military and technical forum, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Official military delegations from 83 countries will take part in the forum, with 39 delegations headed by top defense officials and chiefs of general staff. National expositions and individual stands of defense industry enterprises of friendly countries have been formed by four states: Belarus, Iran, India and China. Representatives of more than 120 foreign companies are taking part in the forum," the statement said.

The ministry added that a total of 226 military experts from 26 interested military authorities will take part in the forum. Specialists will select promising innovative developments and projects presented at the forum for further implementation in the interests of the Russian armed forces.