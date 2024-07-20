MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed two launchers of the US-made Patriot missile system and its radar in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Russian tactical aircraft, drone teams, missile forces and artillery units destroyed two launchers and an AN/MPQ-65 radar of the US-made Patriot missile system. In addition, enemy troops and equipment were hit in 113 areas," the statement reads.

Ukraine loses up to 140 troops in area of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr

Ukraine lost up to 140 troops in the area of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Units of Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted a defeat on the forces of the 141st Infantry Brigade and the 128th Mountain Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces, as well as of the 106th and 108th territorial defense brigades, near Kamenskoye, Belogorye, Mirnoye and Pyatikhatki in the Zaporozhye Region. The Ukrainian army lost up to 150 troops," the statement reads.

Ukraine also lost several armored combat vehicles, six motor vehicles, a US-made Paladin 155 mm howitzer, a Giatsint-B 152 mm gun and a D-20 152 mm howitzer. "A Nota electronic warfare system, a US-made AN/TPQ-36 radar system and a field ammunition depot were destroyed," the Russian Defense Ministry added.

Russia’s Battlegroup North repels three Ukrainian counterattacks in Kharkov Region

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted a defeat on three enemy brigades in the Kharkov Region, repelling three counterattacks by assault teams and making the enemy lose up to 185 troops, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Units of Battlegroup North hit the troops and equipment of the 42nd Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces, the 127th Territorial Defense Brigade and the 13th National Guard Brigade near Volchansk, Staritsa, Malye Prokhody and Liptsy in the Kharkov Region. Attacks by assault teams of the 92nd Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces and the 26th Marine Brigade were repelled. The enemy lost up to 185 troops, two pickup trucks, a D-30 122 mm howitzer and a Plastun radio-electronic reconnaissance station," the statement reads.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center repels eight Ukrainian counterattacks in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center improved its tactical positions and repelled eight Ukrainian counterattacks in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Units of Battlegroup Center improved their tactical positions, inflicting a defeat on the forces of the 32nd, 41st and 47th mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces near Toretsk, Novgorodskoye, Rozovka, Progress and Novosyolvka Pervaya in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They also repelled eight counterattacks by assault teams of the 31st and 151st mechanized brigades and the 95th Airborne Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces and the Ukrainian Interior Ministry’s Liut Assault Brigade," the statement reads.

The ministry added that the ministry had lost up to 280 troops, four armored combat vehicles, five motor vehicles, a Gvozdika 122 mm self-propelled howitzer, two D-30 122 mm howitzers and two Rapira 100 mm anti-tank guns.

Battlegroup East makes Ukraine lose up to 110 troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East moved to more advantageous positions in the past day, making Ukraine lose up to 110 troops, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Units of Battlegroup East moved to more advantageous pistons, hitting the trips and equipment of the 72nd Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces, the 120th and 129th territorial defense brigade and the 21st National Guard Brigade near Vremevka, Makarovka, Storozhevoye, Vodyanoye, Razliv and Oktyabr in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the statement reads.

The ministry specified that the enemy had lost up to 110 troops, four motor vehicles, a British-made FH-70 155 mm towed howitzer, a Gvozdika 122 mm self-propelled howitzer, a D-30 122 mm howitzer and two Nota electronic warfare systems.

Ukraine loses up to 540 troops in area of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup West

Ukraine lost up to 540 troops in the area of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup West in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Units of Battlegroup West improved their frontline positions, hitting the forces of the 44th, 54th, 60th, 115th and 116th mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces, as well as of the 103rd and 110th territorial defense brigades, near Peschanoye, Petropavlovka and Berestovoye in the Kharkov Region, Torskoye and Krasny Liman in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic. Two counterattacks by assault teams of the 66th and 67th mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces were repelled," the statement reads.

According to the ministry, the enemy lost up to 540 troops, a tank, an armored combat vehicle, six motor vehicles, a British-made Braveheart 155 mm self-propelled howitzer, two Gvozdika 122 mm self-propelled howitzers, a Bukovel-AD electronic warfare system and a field ammunition depot.

Russian air defenses down two ATACMS missiles, 74 Ukrainian drones in past day

Russian air defenses downed two US-made ATACMS missiles and 74 Ukrainian drones in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Air defense downed two US-made Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS), four US-made HIMARS rockets and 74 unmanned aerial vehicles, of which 27 were shot down over Russia," the statement reads.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, a total of 630 planes, 277 helicopters, 27,915 unmanned aerial vehicles, 554 missile systems, 16,620 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,379 multiple rocket launchers, and 12,120 field artillery mounts and mortars, as well as 23,870 special military motor vehicles, have been destroyed since the start of Russia’s special military operation.

Russia’s Battlegroup South makes Ukraine lose up to 640 troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South moved to more advantageous positions in the Donetsk People’s Republic in the past day, making Ukraine lose up to 640 troops, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Units of Battlegroup South continued to move to more advantageous positions. They hit the troops and equipment of the 22nd, 24th, 30th and 72nd mechanized brigades, the 56th Motorized Infantry Brigade, the 81st Air Mobile Brigade, the 79th and 80th airborne assault brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces near Grigorovka, Krasnogorovka, Zaliznyanskoye, Konstantinovka, Chasov Yar and Raigorodok in the Donetsk People’s Republic. Two counterattacks by the forces of the 5th Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces were repelled. The enemy lost up to 640 troops, an armored combat vehicle and 18 motor vehicles," the statement reads.

According to the ministry, a British-made Braveheart 155 mm self-propelled howitzer, a US-made M198 howitzer, a US-made M777 howitzer, an Akatsiya 152 mm self-propelled howitzer, a Msta-B 152 mm howitzer, two D-20 152 mm howitzers, a Gvozdika 122 mm self-propelled howitzer and two British-made L119 105 mm howitzers were hit by counterbattery fire. Besides, an Anklav electronic warfare system and two Ukrainian field ammunition depots were destroyed.