Russian, Chinese warships complete joint exercise in South China Sea

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Russian and Chinese Navy warships have completed the Maritime Cooperation 2024 joint exercise in the South China Sea, the Russian Pacific Fleet’s press service said.

"A joint exercise of the Russian and Chinese navies, Maritime Cooperation 2024, has been completed in the South China Sea. Its main goal was to strengthen the naval cooperation between the Russian Federation and the People’s Republic of China, and also to support peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region," the press service said.

Sailors from the two nations practiced anti-submarine warfare and naval engagement, as well as defending a group of ships from aerial threats and escorting maritime convoys. They also practiced joint maritime search and rescue efforts.

The drills involved around 30 training episodes, which included firing at maritime, coastal and aerial targets.

Russia sent the Rezkiy and Gromkiy corvettes of the Pacific Fleet to participate in the exercise, while China was represented by the Yinchuan destroyer, the Hengshui frigate, and the Weishanhu universal supply ship.

The first exercise of the Russian and Chinese navies took place in the Yellow Sea in 2005. They are being held in various regions on a regular basis since 2012.