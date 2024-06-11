Ukraine stepping up efforts to commit terrorist attacks in Russia — FSB chief

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Alexander Bortnikov, Federal Security Service (FSB) chief and National Anti-Terrorism Committee (NAC) chairman, stated that Ukraine, with the support of NATO countries, is stepping up its efforts to commit terrorist attacks and sabotage on the Russian territory, the information center of NAC reported.

"In his speech (at a meeting of NAC - TASS), the chairman of the NAC noted that the enemy, with the support of the United States and other NATO countries, is stepping up efforts to commit terrorist attacks and sabotage on the Russian territory, trying to weaken the resource support of the Russian army and provoke panic among the population. Attempts of neo-Nazi armed formations and sabotage and reconnaissance groups to penetrate into the regions bordering Ukraine continue. They search for and recruit perpetrators of high-profile crimes, including among labor migrants," the NAC reported.

The NAC meeting was dedicated to prevention of terrorist threats in the Central Federal District and measures to increase its effectiveness amid the special military operation. The meeting was attended by members of the NAC, the Prosecutor General of Russia, presidential plenipotentiaries in the federal districts, and chairmen of regional anti-terrorism commissions.