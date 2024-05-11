Woman killed, 29 more wounded in Ukrainian shelling of Belgorod

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have shelled Russia’s borderline city of Belgorod and the Belgorod district, killing a civilian and wounding 29 more people, Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"The city of Belgorod and the Belgorod district came under heavy shelling by the Ukrainian armed forces. I arrived at the sites affected by the shelling attack. Regrettably, a civilian was killed. The woman died of her wounds before the ambulance crew arrived <...>. According to preliminary information, 28 adults and one child received shrapnel wounds," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

The Ukrainian armed forces have shelled Russia’s borderline city of Belgorod, as a result, 49 apartments in 22 apartment buildings, four commercial facilities have been damaged, as well as glazing in two hospitals, Governor Vyaxhslav Gladkov said.

"In Belgorod, four roofs of apartment buildings were damaged [during the Ukrainian attack]. A total of 49 apartments in 22 apartment buildings and four commercial facilities were differently damaged. Glazing was damaged in four socially important facilities: Belgorod City Hospital No. 2, the Children’s Regional Clinical Hospital, the Lilac center for rhythmic gymnastics, acrobatics and trampoline jumping, and Secondary School No. 41," he wrote on his Telegram channel.