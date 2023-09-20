Russia doubles production of key types of military equipment — PM

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. The production of key types of military equipment has more than doubled in Russia, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said in his opening remarks at a meeting of the government’s coordination council for meeting the needs of the Russian Armed Forces, other troops, military formations and bodies.

"Sophisticated production processes have been set up in an unprecedentedly tight timeframe. Our joint efforts are yielding results," the prime minister said. "The output of sought-after items has multiplied. Over the first eight months it is higher than throughout all of last year, not just the corresponding period."

"This is true for key types of military equipment, whose production has more than doubled," the prime minister said.

According to Mishustin, the same can be said about motor vehicles, communication systems, electronic warfare and reconnaissance equipment.

Speaking about the task of meeting the needs of the Russian Armed Forces, which were designated for this period, the prime minister pointed out that the scheduled plans are being fulfilled in full, and in some cases significantly before the deadlines. Mishustin recalled that at a meeting of the Military-Industrial Commission, which was chaired by President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday on Izhevsk, the president highly praised the work being done in the defense industry sector.

According to the prime minister, along with this, the president ordered to go full steam ahead with making advanced technologies and supervise the quality of products.

"I ask the heads of all departments to focus their attention on this issue. It is necessary to continuously analyze the corresponding information and get feedback. Not only does the implementation of a variety of military tasks depend on this, but also the lives and health of our defenders," he said.

Mishustin emphasized that this information will help designers to improve the performance and reliability of equipment.