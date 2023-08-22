Japan setting course for militarization, following US lead — top Russian security official

MAGADAN, August 22. /TASS/. Tokyo has embarked on a course toward militarization, following Washington’s lead, as it is once again reading from the "Russian and Chinese threats playbook," Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev said on Tuesday.

"It has long been known that Washington and London organize coups around the globe in pursuit of their interests and then carry them out by someone else’s hands, similar to what happened in Ukraine," Patrushev told a meeting on security issues in Russia’s Far East.

According to him, "in recent years, the Anglo-Saxons have been trying to get Japan involved in their reckless geopolitical intrigues." "Following in the wake of US policies, Tokyo has embraced militarization. Imperialistic slogans are being heard again. Playbooks on the Russian and Chinese threats are being pulled down from the archive shelves and dusted off. Revanchist plans are being made to retake the Northern Territories, ceded to us as a result of World War II," the Russian Security Council secretary said.