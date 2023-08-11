Russia remains committed to principle of inadmissibility of nuclear war — foreign ministry

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Russia is taking all necessary measures to guarantee national security but is firmly committed to the principle of the inadmissibility of a nuclear war, the Russian foreign ministry said on Friday, commenting on the decisions made by Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States to not target strategic nuclear missiles.

"The leadership of our country is firmly committed to the principle of the inadmissibility of a nuclear war. We proceed from the fact that there can be no winner in such a war and that it must not be unleashed," the ministry said. "Russia is taking all necessary measures to ensure its national security, territorial integrity and sovereignty. And it will continue to do so."

According to the ministry, preventing a potential act of aggression against Russia and its allies "is among its highest state priorities."

The ministry noted that the situation in the sphere of international security and strategic stability is degrading and "discussions about the expediency of measures on not targeting strategic nuclear forces, which have been in place between Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States since the early 1990s, have visibly invigorated." "Calls are being heard to denounce the relevant agreements in which Russia takes part, "trigger a mechanism of nuclear deterrence," and aim Russian missiles at the United States and the United Kingdom," the ministry said.

It recalled that on January 14, 1994, Russia and the United States signed the Moscow declaration, where the sides agreed not to aim strategic nuclear missiles at each other. A similar agreement with London was signed on February 15, 1994. "These are political agreements and impose no legal obligations on the sides. Since they are not international treaties as defined in the Vienna Convention of the Law of Treaties of 1969, the procedure of their termination of denunciation is not regulated by international law," the ministry said.

"As for triggering the nuclear deterrence mechanism, in line with the provisions of the fundamentals of Russia’s state policy in the sphere of nuclear deterrence that were endorsed by the Russian presidential decree of June 2, 2020 No355, nuclear deterrence is carried out permanently with respect to certain states and military coalitions (blocs, unions) which view Russia as a potential enemy and possess nuclear weapons and/or other types of weapons of mass destruction or a considerable combat potential of conventional forces. One of the principles of nuclear deterrence is maintaining a certain part of forces and nuclear deterrence means on permanent combat alert. Our opponents know these provisions perfectly well," the ministry stressed.

The ministry recalled that Russian President Vladimir Putin came out with a statement on the inadmissibility of a nuclear war at the 10th Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons on August 1, 2022. It was confirmed by the leaders of the five nuclear states (Russia, the United States, France, the United Kingdom, and China) in their joint statement of January 3, 2022. "It also stressed the topicality of the nuclear powers’ previous statements on non-targeting. Principled approaches to these matters are committed to paper in Russia’s statement on the inadmissibility of a nuclear war dated November 2, 2022," the ministry added.