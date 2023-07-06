Lukashenko says no risks for Belarus from potential Wagner PMC camps

MINSK, July 6. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday there are no risks in the Wagner private military company setting up camps in his country.

"I think Wagner PMC building camps in Belarus carries absolutely no risks," Lukashenko told foreign and Belarusian reporters.

Wagner fighters and commanders may share their experience with the Belarusian Armed Forces, he said. "I mean, the military experience they have accumulated," the Belarusian leader specified.

On the evening of June 23, Wagner PMC founder Yevgeny Prigozhin posted videos to his Telegram channel claiming that his units had come under attack, for which he blamed Russia’s military authorities. The Russian Defense Ministry slammed this allegation as false. Wagner units backing Prigozhin occupied Rostov-on-Don and then headed toward Moscow. The Federal Security Service (FSB) launched a criminal probe into calls for armed mutiny. Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a televised address to the nation on June 24, described the Wagner group’s actions as a betrayal.

Later, Lukashenko, in coordination with Putin, held talks with Prigozhin that resulted in the Wagner units standing down, reversing course and returning to their base camps.

The Kremlin said that the authorities would not prosecute the Wagner fighters involved in the mutiny, in light of their achievements on the line of engagement in the special military operation. As well, the criminal case was dismissed, the FSB said. Lukashenko noted later that he had suggested Prigozhin turn an abandoned Belarusian military base into a Wagner camp.