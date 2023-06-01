Attacks on Belgorod Region to have no effect on special operation — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Ukrainian attacks on the Belgorod Region are unable to affect the course of the special military operation, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in response to a question about whether strikes and attacks on that region by the Ukrainian army would affect the special military operation and its geographical aspect.

"Certainly, this is unable to have any effect on the course of the military operation. But I am not authorized to say anything about the nuances," he added.

When asked about the regional authorities’ response to these strikes, Peskov noted that they "work very actively and selflessly."

"President [of Russia Vladimir] Putin is in constant working contact with them," he said.

The Kremlin spokesman said he could not answer the question whether evacuation or any other preventive measures were possible not only in the Belgorod Region, but also in other regions bordering Ukraine: "I do not have exact information in this field."

Asked whether Moscow would draw the attention of foreign countries to the Ukrainian military’s attacks on the Belgorod Region, Peskov noted that "the international community had every opportunity to see the footage and read stories describing strikes on residential buildings, social facilities and so on.

"All have an excellent opportunity. All these materials are available. But [there has been] not a single word of criticism or condemnation in relation to the Kiev regime," Peskov stated.