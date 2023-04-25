Russian, Iranian, Turkish, Syrian defense ministers discuss security measures in Syria

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu held talks with his visiting counterparts from Iran, Syria and Turkey, Mohammad-Reza Ashtiani, Ali Mahmoud Abbas and Hulusi Akar, to discuss measures to strengthen security and combat terrorism in Syria, the Russian defense ministry said on Tuesday.

"On April 25, four-party talks between the Russian, Iranian, Syrian, and Turkish defense ministers were held in Moscow. The sides discussed practical steps in the areas of strengthening security in Syria and normalizing Syrian-Turkish relations," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, special attention was focused on countering terrorist threats and combating extremist groups in Syria.

The sides reiterated their commitment to Syria’s territorial integrity and agreed that it is necessary to invigorate efforts to facilitate the return of Syrian refugees.

"The defense ministers noted the constructive character of the dialogue in this format and stressed the necessity of its continuation in the interests of the further stabilization of the situation in Syria and in the region in general," the ministry said.