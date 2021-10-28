Russia ready to supply combat aircraft to Peru

LIMA (Peru), October 28. /TASS/. Moscow is ready to supply combat aircraft to Peru if the country makes a request, CEO of Russia's state arms seller Rosoboronexport (part of the Rostec state corporation) Alexander Mikheyev said in an interview with TASS ahead of the SITDEF 2021 international defense exhibition.

"We reaffirm our readiness to supply new Russian combat aircraft of Peru's choice," he pointed out.

According to Mikheyev, Russia is also willing to upgrade Peru's warplanes. "Russia is ready to ensure the upgrading of the MiG-29 and Su-25 jet aircraft if Peru makes a request," the Rosoboronexport CEO said.

Mikheyev emphasized that in addition, Russia was ready to supply new Mil Mi-171Sh helicopters to the Latin American nation. "Russia is ready to supply Peru with as many Mil-171Sh helicopters as the country's armed forces need in order to carry out their tasks, as well as to ensure the full maintenance cycle and an offset program, and to train Peruvian specialists in using them," the Rosoboronexport CEO added.

Peru's Air Force is equipped with the multirole Mikoyan MiG-29 fighter jets, Sukhoi Su-25 jet aircraft and the Mil Mi-171Sh-P military transport helicopters.

The SITDEF 2021 international defense show is taking place in Peru's capital of Lima on October 28-31.