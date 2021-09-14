Russian MiG-31BM jets eliminate ‘enemies’ at proving ground in East Siberia

YEKATERINBURG, September 14. /TASS/. During the tactical flight exercise, the crews of the MiG-31BM supersonic high-altitude interceptor-fighters of Russia’s Central Military District launched air-to-air missiles at the Telemba proving ground in Buryatiya, in East Siberia, the District’s press service reported on Tuesday.

"In the course of the main stage of the tactical flight exercise, the crews of MiG-31BM interceptor-fighters carried out the detection of air targets with the use of the modern Zaslon-M onboard radars. They also launched air-to-air missiles at the Strizh targets operating in the near layers of the stratosphere. In total, more than 20 sorties were carried out during the practical stage," the report says.

The drills, which end in mid-September, involve 12 aircraft including MiG-31BM fighters, An-12 and An-26 transport planes, as well as about 100 servicemen from among the flight, engineering and technical personnel and the flight support and control group.