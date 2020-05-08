Russian shipbuilders to flout out latest frigate armed with Kalibr cruise missiles

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. The Project 22350 third-built and second serial-produced frigate Admiral Golovko has been prepared for its float-out, a source in the shipbuilding industry told TASS on Friday.

"The Severnaya Shipyard has prepared the frigate Admiral Golovko for its float-out. A decision on the date will be made by the Defense Ministry of Russia," the source said.

As the source specified, this may take place in May, considering the epidemiological situation.

The press office of the Severnaya Shipyard (part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) declined to comment on the source’s information.