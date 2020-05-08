Russian shipbuilders to flout out latest frigate armed with Kalibr cruise missiles

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. The Project 22350 third-built and second serial-produced frigate Admiral Golovko has been prepared for its float-out, a source in the shipbuilding industry told TASS on Friday.
"The Severnaya Shipyard has prepared the frigate Admiral Golovko for its float-out. A decision on the date will be made by the Defense Ministry of Russia," the source said.
As the source specified, this may take place in May, considering the epidemiological situation.
The press office of the Severnaya Shipyard (part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) declined to comment on the source’s information.
The Severnaya Shipyard earlier built two Project 22350 frigates. The frigate Fleet Admiral Gorshkov has been in service with the Northern Fleet since July 2018. The frigate Fleet Admiral Kasatonov has completed its trials and is preparing for its delivery to the Russian Navy. The frigate Fleet Admiral Isakov is currently under construction at the Shipyard.
On April 23, 2019, the Severnaya Shipyard laid down two modernized Project 22350 frigates. Two more frigates are expected to be laid down soon.
Project 22350 frigates carry two Kalibr-NK and/or Oniks universal shipborne launchers of eight missiles each. The frigate Admiral Gorshkov is taking part in the trials of the Tsirkon hypersonic cruise missile.
Project 22350 frigates are expected to become the Russian Navy’s most advanced warships in their class. These frigates displace 4,500 tonnes and can develop a speed of 29 knots. In addition to Oniks and Kalibr cruise missiles, they are armed with Poliment-Redut air defense missile systems.