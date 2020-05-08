Russian radars track 19 spy aircraft near Russia’s borders over past week

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Russian radars tracked 24 foreign aircraft that conducted reconnaissance near Russia’s borders over the past week, the newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda reported on Friday, citing the Defense Ministry’s data.

The infographics published by the newspaper show that 19 spy aircraft and five unmanned aerial vehicles conducted air reconnaissance along the Russian borders. All the flights by foreign aircraft were tracked by Russian radars, which excluded any violations of the national airspace, the newspaper said.

Russian pilots performed 186 flight shifts at 78 aerodromes over the past week as part of their combat training, the Defense Ministry said.