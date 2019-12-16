Putin instructs Cabinet to adopt roadmap to implement military cooperation strategy

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin has instructed the government to adopt the roadmap for the implementation of the strategy of Russia’s military and technical cooperation with other states.

"The goals and tasks of the state policy regarding the military technical cooperation, the guidelines for further activities are set in the strategy of military and technical cooperation, which was approved in October. I am instructing the government to adopt a roadmap for the implementation of this strategy," the head of the state said at a meeting of the Commission on military and technical cooperation with foreign states. The transcript of Putin’s speech has been published on the Kremlin website.

Putin stressed that priority should be given to "members of the CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization - TASS), the CIS and other traditional partners, in particular on the African continent."

"They account for more than a third of Russian military equipment exports," the president explained.