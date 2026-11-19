SHENZHEN, November 19. /TASS/. The next Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit will be held in 2027 in Vietnam, the leaders of APEC economies said in their declaration after the summit in China’s Shenzhen.

"We extend our sincere gratitude to the People’s Republic of China and the people and city of Shenzhen, Guangdong Province for their warm hospitality and thorough arrangements. We look forward to the upcoming APEC host years of Viet Nam (2027), Mexico (2028), Singapore (2030), Japan (2031), Chile (2032), Papua New Guinea (2033), and Peru (2034)," the declaration reads.