MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. Mutual investments between Russia and Belarus reached $6.4 billion during the first nine months of this year, according to Belarusian Ambassador to Russia Yury Seliverstov.

"The volume of direct investment is significant. Over the nine-month period, Russia invested approximately $3 billion in the Belarusian economy, while Belarus invested about $3.4 billion in the Russian economy," he said while speaking at the first Integration Business Forum of the Union State.

The Belarusian ambassador added that this figure is substantial relative to the republic's GDP. He emphasized that mutual investments create new production facilities, jobs, and technological capabilities.

The Integration Business Forum of the Union State is taking place in Moscow on November 19-20.