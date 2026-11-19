SHENZHEN /China/, November 19. /TASS/. Leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) countries are determined to combat corruption as a threat to economic growth, according to the final declaration of the 2026 APEC summit.

"We recognize the detrimental impact of corruption as a threat to economic growth, eroding public trust, harming trade and fair competition, diverting resources away from vital areas, and facilitating crimes," the document reads.

"We resolve to promote growth and prosperity through effective anti-corruption and integrity measures, and continue our joint efforts to fight against corruption, including cross-border corruption, deny safe haven to corruption offenders including people who benefit from corruption and illicit assets, and strengthen cooperation on asset recovery and return," the leaders said.