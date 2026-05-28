US to reduce number of troops, bombers it provides to NATO — TV

NEW YORK, May 28. /TASS/. The Pentagon will reduce the number of troops and strategic bombers it provides to NATO, Fox News reported, citing officials.

According to the channel, the US administration plans to reduce military assistance available to allies "by roughly one-third to one half." This includes strategic bombers, fighters, and a number of naval assets, according to Fox News.

It said that Pentagon official Alexander Velez-Green informed officials of the coming changes at the NATO Defense Policy Directors’ meeting in Brussels on May 22. Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell told Fox News that the United States is actively encouraging allies to take on more responsibility for ensuring Europe’s defense capability.