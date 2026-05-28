Russian-Iranian cooperation aimed at regional peace, stability — Iranian security council

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Russian-Iranian strategic cooperation is aimed at maintaining peace and stability in the region and worldwide, Deputy Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Bagheri told reporters.

"Russia and Iran are neighboring countries that share common views on important international problems. We build our strategic partnership based on these common views," he said on the sidelines of the first International Security Forum held under the auspices of the Russian Security Council.

"Cooperation between Russia and Iran is progressing. It is not aimed against any third party, but rather at ensuring peace, stability and calm in the region and worldwide," he said.

TASS is the information partner of the forum.