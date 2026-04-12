Israeli army put on high alert ahead of potential resumption of confrontation with Iran

TEL AVIV, April 12. /TASS/. Chief of the General Staff of the Israeli Army Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir has ordered the army be put on high alert in case a potential armed confrontation with Iran is resumed, the Ynet news portal said.

The order followed the failed settlement talks between the United States and Iran in Pakistan. Such orders were issued ahead of the previous spirals of escalation with Iran.

Iran and the United States held several rounds of talks in Islamabad on April 11. The Iranian delegation was led by parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the US delegation - by Vice President JD Vance. Both Tehran and Washington said after the negotiations that no agreement on a long-term settlement of the conflict had been reached due to a range of disagreements. No details of a potential new round of talks are available so far.