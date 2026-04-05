Foreign national plotted sabotage of gas pipeline in Serbia — military counterintelligence

BELGRADE, April 5. /TASS/. A foreign citizen planned to carry out a sabotage attack using explosives on the gas pipeline connecting Serbia and Hungary, Serbian Military Security Agency Director Duro Jovanic reported.

"We received information that a member of a group of draft-age migrants would attempt to sabotage the gas infrastructure," he noted during a press conference.

According to Jovanic, the suspect "will definitely be taken into custody." The head of Serbia’s military counterintelligence also reported that the operations to detect the explosives were preceded by "good fieldwork and fruitful information sharing with other intelligence agencies." In addition, the Military Security Agency head emphasized that markings on the explosives indicate they were manufactured in the US.

The Serbian Defense Ministry had previously reported the discovery of a cache of explosives near the gas pipeline connecting Serbia and Hungary. The incident has been classified as an attempted sabotage. About 140 police officers and servicemen were involved in the search operation. Earlier, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic reported that explosives and detonators were found several hundred meters from the gas pipeline. In turn, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto stated that Budapest views the incident as an attack on the country’s sovereignty because this route carries most of the gas imported from Russia.