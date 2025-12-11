Thailand says 102 Cambodian soldiers killed during border clashes

BANGKOK, December 11. /TASS/. At least 102 Cambodian soldiers were killed amid the escalation of the conflict on the Thai-Cambodian border, The Nation newspaper reported quoting the army as saying.

Since December 7, the Thai military has also destroyed six T-55 tanks, one BM-21 multiple launch rocket system, 64 UAVs and one electronic warfare system.

Clashes with the use of small arms began on the Thai-Cambodian border on December 7. The Royal Thai Army said on Monday that Cambodian forces had launched an artillery attack on Thai positions in the border area in the early morning. The Thai Air Force responded by attacking Cambodia's military infrastructure. The Thai ground forces said Cambodia fired on Thai territory on Monday and Tuesday from BM-21 systems, also using kamikaze drones. The Thai military returned fire to establish control over key areas and inflict damage on the enemy.