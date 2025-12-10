MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. The European "coalition of those wishing war" opposes the position of US President Donald Trump on the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, since it assumes that the interests of all parties are taken into account, while the EU "does not accept this at all," said head of the Other Ukraine movement, ex-leader of the banned Opposition Platform - for Life party Viktor Medvedchuk.

"Ukraine has become a bone of contention between Europe and the United States, although there is nothing new in such a conflict - it is a common conflict between political romantics and pragmatists. Romantics from Europe dragged the country into a ‘bright European future,’ while pragmatists demanded to snap back to reality and come to their senses," he wrote in an article he contributed to the Smotrim.ru media platform.

According to the politician, the current "coalition of those wishing war" can be called romantics of the hegemony of the collective West, who oppose the position of Trump’s administration.

"Washington seeks to reshape politics through political deals, in the language of Ukrainian management, to resolve issues. This approach assumes that all parties to the negotiation process have interests and should be taken into account. This is exactly what causes indignation among the coalition, since it is by no means accepted to take into account the interests of the opposite side," he said.

Their main principle is "the movement of NATO to the East is everything, the ultimate goal is nothing," they "consider the expansion of the alliance as an obligatory and indisputable vector of development of the collective West, and if Russia is in the way, it must be destroyed "for the benefit of civilization," the politician noted.

"The current ‘coalition of those wishing war’ demands that the United States lead a "crusade" against Russia in conditions when Washington does not need it at all," Medvedchuk said.