European security system inconceivable without Russia — Swiss foreign minister

GENEVA, December 10. /TASS/. Russia is a part of Europe, and therefore must have a say in the European security system, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis told Swiss Radio and Television (SRF).

"Russia is and remains in Europe," he stated. "It would be illusory to think about security policy in Europe without Russia’s involvement."

According to him, maintaining Russia’s membership in the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) "creates opportunities for dialogue," despite participants in the organization "being at odds."

"My goal is for the OSCE to be able to respond instantly if a ceasefire is agreed upon and then monitor its compliance," the foreign minister said.

On December 8, Swiss Ambassador and Head of the OSCE Chairmanship Working Group Muriel Peneveyre stated that Cassis’s program as OSCE Chairman in 2026 has not yet been finalized, but him visiting Moscow in this capacity is theoretically possible. Earlier, Russian Ambassador to Switzerland Sergey Garmonin told Le Temps newspaper that Russian-Swiss relations have growth potential thanks to Switzerland’s upcoming OSCE chairmanship.

The OSCE is one of the largest regional organizations in the world, uniting 57 states from Europe, North America, and Asia, and addressing security issues, including conflict prevention, post-conflict recovery, and combating transnational threats. Its goal is to ensure peace, democracy, and stability in the OSCE region.