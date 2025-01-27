Presidential election shows protests of 2020 behind for Belarus, senior CIS official says

MINSK, January 27. /TASS/. Sunday's presidential election in Belarus highlighted how society has unified, leaving the events of 2020 behind, First Deputy Secretary General of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Leonid Anfimov told reporters.

"This shows that society has unified, leaving 2020 behind. The people realized they have a future and that living in a peaceful and prosperous country is better than engaging in any riots," the senior CIS official said.

In 2020, mass political protests were held in Belarus against the government and President Alexander Lukashenko.

The incumbent Belarusian leader won re-election with 86.82% of the vote, the Central Election Committee’s chair Igor Karpenko said at a press conference on Monday.