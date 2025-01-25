Kristi Noem confirmed as US homeland security secretary

WASHINGTON, January 25. /TASS/. The US Senate confirmed Kristi Noem as homeland security secretary.

Following a 59-34 vote, she is expected to take the oath of office.

Noem said at a January 17 Senate hearing that the US Department of Homeland Security should make its priorities to ensure proper control over the country's southern and northern borders and deport illegal immigrants.

Noem also asserted that Russia interfered in US elections. That’s in line with previous multiple US accusations on the subject - allegations that Moscow has consistently rejected.