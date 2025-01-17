Iran focuses on expanding relations with East — ambassador to Russia

DUBAI, January 17. /TASS/. Tehran considers development of cooperation with the Global East prior instead of unsuccessful attempts to cooperate with the West, Iran’s Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali said.

President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Masoud Pezeshkian of Iran will hold talks at the Kremlin on January 17, after which they are expected to sign the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

"Dr Pezeshkian’s visit to Russia and the concurrent signing of the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership is a step to common interests, balanced development and mutual respect. Tehran has gone beyond the boundaries of attempts to cooperate with Western countries, focusing its attention and cooperation on the Eastern direction," the diplomat wrote on his page on X social media.

The treaty is designed to bring Russia-Iran relations to a new level, cementing their status as strategic partners. The document also sets legal framework for further expansion of long-term cooperation. According to officials from both parties, the document will cover all areas, including defense, the fight against terrorism, the energy sector, finances, transport, industries, agriculture, culture, science and technology.