MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Slovakia respects Russia, which has managed to cope with various challenges under the leadership of President Vladimir Putin, Deputy Speaker of the Slovak National Council (unicameral parliament) Andrej Danko told reporters on Monday.

"We want to build our relations on the trust that we have towards Russia. And indeed, it should be noted that Russia has been able to overcome different challenges under the leadership of its president. Therefore, we have great respect for this country," Danko said.

The speaker added that the Slovak delegation visited the Bolshoi Theater on Sunday, as its representatives wanted to become better acquainted with Russian art.

"I also want to say that we adore Russian art - we were at the Bolshoi Theater yesterday and saw The Nutcracker. The ballet gave us an incredible array of emotions. It was spectacular!" the deputy speaker said.