Israel’s escalating aggression puts ceasefire hopes on ice — Lebanese PM

BEIRUT, November 1. /TASS/. Beirut calls on the international community to step in and put an end to Israel’s aggression, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said following a meeting with Spanish General Aroldo Lazaro Saenz, commander of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon.

"By expanding its aggressive actions across Lebanon, Israel is saying no to a ceasefire and the options to resolve the conflict within UN Security Council Resolution 1701 that were put forward by diplomatic mediators," Mikati stressed. "Israel’s stubbornness puts the moral duty on the international community to end this barbaric aggression," he added.

The Lebanese premier pointed out that Beirut "highly appreciates the intensive efforts that ‘the blue helmets’ have made during this difficult period, and fully supports their peacekeeping mission in Lebanon’s south."

On October 30, Mikati expressed cautious optimism that "it would be possible to ensure a ceasefire in southern Lebanon in the coming hours or days." He made the statement before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s talks with US presidential advisors Amos Hochstein and Brett McGurk, which took place in Jerusalem on October 31 and were dedicated to a possible 60-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon. Afterwards, the US envoys were expected to travel to Beirut to discuss a final bilateral deal between Lebanon and Israel, but that did not happen.

Earlier, Mikati announced that he had spoken on the phone with Hochstein, who told him that a positive result could be achieved before November 5. It’s unclear if the Lebanese prime minister communicated with the US envoy after the latter’s visit to Jerusalem.