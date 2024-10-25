Fighting in Gaza Strip continues despite calls to stop hostilities — UN commissioner

GENEVA, October 25. /TASS/. The situation in the Gaza Strip is deteriorating day by day despite calls for the parties to the conflict to cease hostilities, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said.

He recalled that "for months" he had personally called on all parties to the conflict, as well as states with influence in the region, "to act to stop the carnage and destruction, to ensure the prompt and unconditional release of all hostages, and to ensure international humanitarian and international human rights law are respected." "But still this goes on and on and on," the UN high commissioner complained.

"Unimaginably, the situation is getting worse by the day," Turk said in a statement issued in Geneva. According to him, the Israeli government's policies and practices in northern Gaza may result in no Palestinians remaining in the territory. "We are facing what could amount to atrocity crimes, including potentially extending to crimes against humanity," the UN high commissioner emphasized.

He pointed out that according to reports, "already over 150,000 people are reportedly dead, wounded or missing in Gaza." "My gravest fear is, given the intensity, breadth, scale and blatant nature of the Israeli operation currently underway in North Gaza, that number will rise dramatically," Turk underscored. He reminded "world’s leaders" of their "responsibility to ensure respect for international humanitarian law as set out in the Geneva Conventions" and urged them to prioritize "the protection of civilians."