{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
BRICS Summit

BRICS summit in Kazan becomes important event of global scale — Egyptian envoy to Russia

Among the main themes of the document are development of the association, the position on global problems, settlement of regional crises, including in Ukraine and the Middle East

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. Egypt rates high the organization of the BRICS summit in Kazan, with the event having become an important event of global scale, Egyptian Ambassador to Moscow Nazih Nagari told TASS.

"Yes, we rate high the organization and we believe that it was a very important event of global scale," he said.

The 16th BRICS Summit, which is the key event of Russia’s chairmanship in the association, was held in Kazan on October 22-24. On the second day of the summit its participants passed the Kazan declaration. Among the main themes of the document are development of the association, the position on global problems, settlement of regional crises, including in Ukraine and the Middle East.

The BRICS group was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, with South Africa joining it in 2011. On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, became its full-fledged members. The Kazan summit was the first attended by the new members of the integration.

Tags
BRICS summit
Serbia to continue to strive for EU membership — president
Aleksandar Vucic stressed that under his presidency, Serbia "will not alter the core goals" of its foreign and domestic policy
Read more
Unknown attackers ambush Rosgvardiya convoy in Grozny's suburb, killing one
The wounded soldier was taken to hospital, where he is receiving all the necessary assistance
Read more
Putin dismisses scope of 'bomb effect' in US on reports of North Korean troops in Russia
The Russian president said the satellite images were "a serious thing" but added that NATO troops had been directly involved in the Ukraine conflict for a long time now
Read more
Russia, DPRK free to decide how to use military article of partnership treaty — Putin
The Russian leader compared this situation to Ukraine's decision concerning its relationship with NATO
Read more
Russia, Brazil hold different positions on Venezuela, Putin says
The Russian leader stressed that he was "saying this openly"
Read more
Russia hammers Ukrainian military airfield infrastructure over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup South improved its frontline positions and inflicted more than 785 casualties on enemy troops in its area of responsibility over the past day
Read more
Ukraine’s General Staff says situation on entire front line difficult
The Ukrainian General Staff periodically reports on the situation along the entire front line in its daily reports
Read more
Press review: BRICS set to transform global economy as Belarus leader seeks seventh term
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, October 24th
Read more
Russia strikes Ukrainian military-industrial sector, mercenaries’ sites over past week
Russian forces liberated four communities in the Donetsk People’s Republic over the past week, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
NATO expansion, threats from Trump and Kursk developments — Putin summarizes BRICS Summit
TASS has gathered key takeaways from the president's statements
Read more
Over 70 Israeli troops killed, 600 wounded over week of clashes with Hezbollah — TV
Hezbollah said that during clashes on the Lebanese-Israeli border, it wiped out 28 Merkava tanks, four military bulldozers, an armored vehicle and an armored personnel carrier
Read more
Press review: BRICS unveils partner status and Russia ratifies key pact with North Korea
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, October 25th
Read more
Seven NATO countries oppose Ukraine's accession — media
According to the unnamed US and NATO officials and diplomats, Germany and the US top the list of those delaying Kiev's admission to the bloc
Read more
BRICS countries interested in Turkey joining association — Kremlin
"We seek to build relations with Turkey as a country, not a NATO-member," Dmitry Peskov said with regard to claims that the country's membership in the alliance is incompatible with participation in BRICS
Read more
Ukraine on brink of demographic abyss, situation worse than in UN report, envoy says
According to Rodion Miroshnik, the situation will continue to worsen
Read more
Supplies of South Korean weapons not to change special military op — Russian diplomat
"But they would change the nature of relations between Moscow and Seoul and would wreck the prospects of their restoration," Georgy Zinovyev said
Read more
Court arrests US mercenary for invading Russia's Kursk Region as part of Ukrainian army
According to the report, US citizen Daniel Bernard Rebar is accused of committing a terrorist act, engaging in mercenary activities, and committing murder and attempted murder of two or more persons
Read more
Vladimir Putin meets with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres
The meeting of the Russian president and the UN Secretary General coincided with the Day of the United Nations
Read more
Serbia vows not to recognize Kosovo even for EU accession, deputy PM says
Resolution 1244 of the UN Security Council, adopted on June 10, 1999, affirms that the autonomy of Kosovo and Metohija is an integral part of Serbia
Read more
Iran waging direct war against US, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps general says
According to Mojtaba Fada, Israel and the US seek to trigger a civil war in Lebanon
Read more
Putin states that US economy has enough problems despite GDP growth
"The Eurozone economy is teetering on the brink of recession," the Russian leader pointed out
Read more
Rostec may stop exporting high-tech products
According to CEO Sergey Chemezov, the record level of the key interest rate is a serious brake on further industrial growth
Read more
Pashinyan, Aliyev instruct top diplomats to finalize peace treaty for its signing
The leaders discussed issues related to the advancement of the bilateral peace agenda, including the peace agreement, border delimitation and other issues of mutual interest
Read more
IN BRIEF: Putin comments on situation in Ukraine, treaty with North Korea in TV interview
According to the Russian leader, it is too early to determine what Russia and Ukraine can agree on, as no detailed talks between Moscow and Kiev have yet taken place
Read more
Kiev deploys group of mercenaries from Germany to Krasny Liman area — defense circles
It is reported that the largest number of the Ukrainian army’s foreign contingent remains in that frontline area
Read more
Lukashenko tells Putin situation is "starting to get tense with Wagner"
The Belarusian leader noted that they want to go to Warsaw
Read more
West losing war in Ukraine, but unwilling to stop — Hungarian PM
Viktor Orban stated that Hungary’s principled stance has allowed it to preserve "room for maneuver" in the economic field, which is heavily impacted by the conflict in Ukraine
Read more
Germany can easily restart Nord Stream 2 but isn't doing it for political reasons — Putin
The Russian leader added that Germany's main partner, which is the United States, "created such conditions that entire sectors of the German economy are moving [out of the country]"
Read more
Bolivia invited to become BRICS partner country — president
Luis Arce described the move as "the most important foreign policy achievement" of his government
Read more
Russian Pacific Fleet corvette hits coastal target from 1,300 km range in drills
The missile corvette hit the coastal target from a range of about 1,300 km
Read more
Too early to say what Russia, Ukraine can agree on, detailed talks not underway — Putin
Turkey has repeatedly assumed the mediating role as it passed on the Ukrainian side’s initiatives, the president noted
Read more
Russian forces encircling Ukrainian troops in Kurilovka near Kupyansk — expert
The Ukrainian military command has to "take some urgent action" for its battlegroup stationed in Kurilovka because Russian forces may cut off the enemy’s main supply routes and stifle Ukraine’s troops entrenched east of Kupyansk "even without fully encircling it," Andrey Marochko said
Read more
Economic ties between UK, Russia almost reduced to zero — ambassador
According to Andrey Kelin, there is a meager list of goods that continue to find their way from the British islands to Russia and they are mainly medical products and food
Read more
China’s GWM to bring minivan, SUW to Russian market
Great Wall Motor intends to introduce a total of five new models to the Russian market in 2025
Read more
BRICS uniquely contributes to fair world order — Erdogan
The Turkish leader noted that his country "greatly appreciates uniting with friends on multilateral platforms and seeking solutions for shared problems based on common sense"
Read more
BRICS-affiliated development banks to attract interest — US expert
According to John Kavulich, the "remarkable statistics" indicate that "one member of NATO (Turkey) and two members of the G20 (Turkey and Indonesia) are seeking partnership status within the BRICS"
Read more
West abuses its exclusive position in global finances — Putin
"Inflation started across the globe in general," the Russian president pointed out
Read more
Russian forces even out frontline near Nevskoye, Makeyevka in LPR — expert
Andrey Marochko noted that resistance near Nevskoye is "not active" because "the enemy has been demoralized"
Read more
Russia conducts offensive operations along entire frontline, says Putin
Russia’s Battlegroup Center "acts quite confidently and actually in all the directions," the Russian leader pointed out
Read more
Russian forces advance near Stelmakhovka in LPR, military expert says
As Russian troops advanced, they took control of a forest line "which the enemy has had a grip on for long," Andrey Marochko said
Read more
Russia to use revenues from foreign persons’ assets in response to West’s actions
Such decisions will be made and implemented, Anton Siluanov noted
Read more
BRICS Summit marks beginning of end of US hegemony — former UK MP
According to George Galloway, the summit will give impetus to the movement towards a multipolar world order
Read more
BRICS doesn’t want confrontation with anyone — Putin
Russian President said BRICS countries are creating new tools, new mechanisms of cooperation
Read more
It was not Russia's actions, but 2014 coup that led to escalation in Ukraine — Putin
The Russian leader drew attention to the fact that it was "even publicly announced how much money the then US administration had spent on preparing and staging that government coup"
Read more
Russian forces destroy crossing near Kupyansk-Uzlovoye, cutting Ukraine's supply route
"Thanks to the skillful work of Russian aviation, Ukraine has been deprived of its remaining supply routes," the Russian Defense Ministry stated
Read more
Indonesia expresses desire to join BRICS at Kazan summit — MFA
"Indonesia joining BRICS serves as a manifestation of its independent foreign policy," Foreign Minister Sugiono said
Read more
Zelensky denies UN’s Guterres visit to Ukraine after BRICS Summit — report
According to the source, the secretary-general wanted to visit Ukraine after the summit, but Kiev rejected his proposal
Read more
BRICS summit in Kazan ends successfully — Putin
The Russian leader stated that more than 200 events had been held in 13 Russian cities this year as part of Russia's chairmanship of the association
Read more
West continues attempts to stage coup d’etat in Serbia — deputy PM
Aleksandar Vulin noted that, having had this experience, Belgrade "will never allow it anymore"
Read more
Bank of Russia sharply raises key rate by 2 p.p. to record level of 21% per annum
The Bank of Russia also raised its forecast for the average key rate for 2024-2026
Read more
Britain is trying to cast doubt on Moscow's relations with Global South — ambassador Kelin
Andrey Kelin pointed to "far-fetched fantasies that strikes on Ukrainian ports allegedly delay food supplies to the population of the world's poorest countries"
Read more
Serbia sees referendum to join BRICS or EU as realistic option — Deputy PM Vulin
"Right now, the group is becoming ever more popular among Serbs and in Serbia in general," he said
Read more
Kiev’s losses in Russia’s borderline Kursk area reach 26,000 troops, says Putin
During its counteroffensive last year, the Ukrainian army lost about 18,000 items of military equipment, the Russian president added
Read more
Inclusive dialog needed for new world order — Thailand’s Foreign Minister
Maris Sangiampongsa believes that BRICS was created to echo and uphold the interests of developing countries
Read more
Putin proposes discussing idea of creating BRICS own economic platform
According to the Russian leader, the goal of this platform is to increase investment flows to the BRICS countries, the Global South and East, and to focus on investing in large infrastructure and technology projects in those countries
Read more
Putin addresses threats to Russia’s security and the Middle East at BRICS Plus meeting
The transition to a multipolar world order is being hindered by forces that seek to "dominate everything and everyone," the Russian president said
Read more
Putin hails Vietnam’s desire to build partnership with BRICS
"We certainly support Vietnam’s desire to join the BRICS group’s multifaceted activities," the president said
Read more
'No Illusions': Russian envoy to UK comments on how West perceives Zelensky’s victory plan
However, Andrey Kelin noted, it is a well-known fact that partners view the majority of points in that plan coolly
Read more
Trump calls Biden ‘stupid’ over recent comment
US president is not allowed to do such things, the Republican contender for the White House said
Read more
Putin states replacement of post-Bretton Woods system based on dollar
"Our common task is to give these inevitable changes and transformations a civilized character," the Russian president stated
Read more
Laos ready to become full member of BRICS — president
The 16th BRICS summit, which has become a key event of Russia's chairmanship in the association, is taking place in Kazan on October 22-24
Read more
Repelling enemy counterattacks, Ukrainian losses: situation in Kursk Region
Over the past day, Russian troops have repelled three Ukrainian counterattacks towards the settlements of Nizhny Klin, Novoivanovka and Plekhovo
Read more
BRICS investment platform to facilitate reliable, secure investing — Putin
According to the Russian leader, it is vital to have the means to safely and securely invest in emerging markets
Read more
Italian analyst expects Russia-hosted BRICS Summit to make history
Vito Petrocelli believes the Kazan summit has demonstrated that Russia is not isolated and its leader Vladimir Putin is not alone, despite what the Western media writes
Read more
Serbian deputy PM says BRICS would give Serbia access to markets of Russia, China, India
According to Aleksandar Vulin, an opportunity like this "presents itself just once, and it must be seized"
Read more
Israel delays attack on Iran after intelligence leak — newspaper
The newspaper notes that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "to retaliate in a measured way"
Read more
China's MFA confirms withdrawal of PRC, Indian troops from joint border
Lin Jian clarified that the process is "proceeding well"
Read more
Russian national football team set for friendly match against Brunei on November 15
The Russian national football team is currently 34th in the world’s governing body of football (FIFA) World Ranking and Brunei occupies the 184th position of the ratings list
Read more
US made public classified data on Israel’s plans to strike Iran on purpose — IRGC officer
Deputy commander-in-chief of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Ali Fadavi stressed that the Islamic republic was ready for an attack "like never before"
Read more
German chancellor says sending long-range missiles to Ukraine would be wrong step
"I am very skeptical about the ongoing discussion of possible attacks on Russian targets with US and European weapons," Olaf Scholz said
Read more
BRICS not closed, open to all who share its values — Putin
The Russian leader noted that the member states "are ready to work on finding joint solutions without dictates from outside or attempts to impose only some narrow approaches on anyone"
Read more
Russia may use its most dangerous weapons if NATO troops enter Ukraine — Lukashenko
Then Russian servicemen will be able to take the most dangerous weapons out of their warehouses, Lukashenko said
Read more
Over 2,000 schools close in Ukraine due to exodus of young people
Before the start of this academic year, approximately 300,000 schoolchildren left the country, according to the report
Read more
Russian ambassador says UK doesn’t support potential strikes inside Russia
According to Andrey Kelin, London's stance on this issue depends entirely on Washington
Read more
Trade turnover between Russia, Africa growing rapidly — Putin
"From January to July, compared to the same period last year, trade rose by over 25%," the Russian president said
Read more
Guterres, Putin discuss international financial system — UN secretary-general's office
They also discussed the situation in the Middle East, a statement said
Read more
Putin accuses West of unfair NATO expansion, says Russia will right this wrong
"We wish to change this situation and we will achieve this goal," the Russian leader stressed
Read more
Range of Russian EMP weapons increased to 10 km — sources
Фn electromagnetic pulse lasts a fraction of a second and reaches the target almost immediately, travelling with the speed of light
Read more
Putin answers questions from 12 reporters during hour-long BRICS press conference
Media from unfriendly countries were also present, including a BBC reporter
Read more
Kremlin says North Korean leader’s new visit to Russia possible in 2025
Russian President Vladimir Putin met with the North Korean leader in June during his visit to Pyongyang
Read more
Ukraine’s army loses stable command and control of troops encircled in Kursk area — Putin
The president explained that Russian forces had cut Ukrainian troops off the state border at one of the enemy’s infiltration sites, blocking them in the Kursk Region
Read more
Thailand highlights need to create system to protect developing countries’ interests
The 16th BRICS Summit, which is the key event of Russia’s chairmanship in the association, is being held in Kazan on October 22-24
Read more
Putin expresses confidence Republika Srpska will overcome challenges, defend its interests
The president said cooperation between Russia and Republika Srpska is developing on the basis of mutual respect "as it should be between brotherly nations"
Read more
Thwarted enemy breakthrough, Ukrainian losses: situation in Kursk Region
The Ukrainian military lost more than 26,550 servicemen since the fighting began in the region
Read more
Press review: BRICS unites India and China while Seoul weighs military aid to Ukraine
Top stories from Russian press on Wednesday, October 23rd
Read more
Turkey hopes for 'constructive steps' on normalization with Syria — Erdogan
According to the Turkish leader, while in Kazan, he requested Russian President Vladimir Putin's assistance in encouraging Syrian President Bashar Assad to respond to Ankara's call for normalization
Read more
West did everything to neutralize BRICS agenda — MFA
No matter how hard the West tried to suppress information about the successful development of BRICS, these attempts became futile after the historic expansion of the organization in 2024, Maria Zakharova stressed
Read more
West fails to realize it cannot defeat Russia, Serbian deputy PM says
Commenting on Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s "victory plan," Aleksandar Vulin expressed doubt that peace could ever be achieved "if demands for Russia’s capitulation are put forward"
Read more
Hamas leader’s killing was accidental, Israeli military’s chief of staff says
"They did not know who they were shooting at," Herzi Halevi said
Read more
Thailand's decision to join BRICS due to desire to strengthen role of developing countries
"One of Thailand’s main strengths is being friends with all countries, without taking sides," Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa said
Read more
BRICS countries not inventing separate payment system — Putin
BRICS countries are using the Russian system of financial information exchange created by the Central Bank and systems of other BRICS members, the head of state said
Read more
Moscow, Astana to join efforts to boost security in Eurasia — Putin
In a message of congratulations to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Republic Day, the Russian leader highlighted active cooperation between Moscow and Astana at CIS, EAEU, CSTO, SCO and other multilateral organizations
Read more
Attempts to isolate Russia futile, push Serbia towards BRICS — deputy prime minister
The 16th BRICS summit, which is the key event of Russia's chairmanship of the association, was held in Kazan from October 22 to 24
Read more
Putin dismisses efforts to blame Russia for any unrest in Europe as absurd
Russian President made the comment at a meeting with Milorad Dodik, president of Republika Srpska
Read more
Kiev twice addressed Russia via Turkey, but immediately rejected initiatives — Putin
"Ultimately, we need to determine whether they are ready and what they are ready for," the Russian leader stated
Read more
Russia to study ideas on new grain deal, previous experience not successful — Kremlin
"Our respective agencies and specialists are currently studying the document and positions on that matter will be reported to the president," Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Presence of two hundred mercenaries in Chasov Yar confirmed — military intelligence
It is noted that intercepted radio messages "indicate their frequent refusal to obey combat orders"
Read more
VEB.RF signs agreement with China, South Africa on credit lines in national currencies
The 16th BRICS Summit, which is the key event of Russia’s chairmanship in the association, is being held in Kazan on October 22-24
Read more
BRICS member states now discuss partner status of 13 countries — Kremlin aide
According to Yury Ushakov, the issue of obtaining the status of a partner country is "a subject of consultations between delegations"
Read more
Russia not refusing to supply energy resources to Europe — Putin
"The Western countries decided - and rejected our energy resources," the Russian president noted
Read more
Russian forces destroy Ukrainian army equipment hidden in Kupyansk shopping mall — expert
Russian combat aircraft also destroyed a temporary deployment site of a separate Ukrainian army unit accomplishing special objectives in the Kupyansk area, Andrey Marochko noted
Read more