BRICS summit in Kazan becomes important event of global scale — Egyptian envoy to Russia

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. Egypt rates high the organization of the BRICS summit in Kazan, with the event having become an important event of global scale, Egyptian Ambassador to Moscow Nazih Nagari told TASS.

"Yes, we rate high the organization and we believe that it was a very important event of global scale," he said.

The 16th BRICS Summit, which is the key event of Russia’s chairmanship in the association, was held in Kazan on October 22-24. On the second day of the summit its participants passed the Kazan declaration. Among the main themes of the document are development of the association, the position on global problems, settlement of regional crises, including in Ukraine and the Middle East.

The BRICS group was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, with South Africa joining it in 2011. On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, became its full-fledged members. The Kazan summit was the first attended by the new members of the integration.