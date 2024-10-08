Israeli army attacks Hezbollah rocket launchers in response to Haifa shelling

TEL AVIV, October 8. /TASS/. The Israeli Air Force has attacked several rocket launchers in Lebanon being used by armed factions of the Shiite organization Hezbollah to shell Israeli territory, the army press service has said.

The strikes were reportedly carried out on the launchers that a few hours earlier staged a massive attack on Haifa and neighboring cities in northern Israel.

Earlier, the Israeli army said that more than 100 shells were fired from Lebanese territory in that direction over half an hour: about 85 in the first salvo and about 20 more in the second one.