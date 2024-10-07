International system no longer effective in solving crises — Iran's ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Under the Western influence the international system has lost its ability to effectively solve crises, Iran’s ambassador to Moscow, Kazem Jalali, has told TASS.

"The truth is that the Israeli regime openly resorts to violating norms, while the international system has clearly lost its ability to apply and impose norms to be complied with. Unfortunately, the collective West, which favors the creation of international norms by unilaterally supporting the Zionist regime, has placed itself at the forefront of violating international norms," Jalali said.

In this context, he noted that Iran's retaliatory action on October 1, 2024, in the form of a missile strike against some military and security facilities sites in the occupied territories of Palestine "was taken in the framework of legitimate defense and in response to a terrorist act committed by the Zionist regime of Israel against [the Palestinian Hamas Political Bureau chief] Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran."

"Such Iranian actions were also taken in response to that regime's destructive actions toward Iran and regional countries," Jalali stressed.

In the evening of October 1, Iran carried out a massive ballistic and hypersonic missile attack against Israel in retaliation for the killings of key figures in the movements Hamas and Hezbollah and the IRGC. Tehran said that 90% of the missiles successfully hit their designated targets. Israel, in turn, said that Iran had fired some 180 missiles into the country, most of which were intercepted.

The Israeli General Staff vowed to "choose the right moment" to surprise Iran with a counter-attack, while Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, speaking Hebrew, warned that the attacks on Israel would only be expanded.