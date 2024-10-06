President of Kyrgyzstan Zhaparov to pay official visit to Russia next week

BISHKEK, October 6. /TASS/. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov will pay an official visit to Moscow early next week, a senior official in the country’s presidential administration announced on Sunday.

"President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov will pay an official visit to Russia on October 7-8 in order to participate in the regular meeting of the CIS [the Commonwealth of Independent States] Council meeting of the heads of member states," Muratbek Azymbakiyev, the head of the foreign policy department with the presidential administration, told journalists.

According to him, a regular meeting of the CIS Council of the heads of member states is scheduled to be hosted by the Russian capital of Moscow on October 8.

"During the upcoming meeting of the CIS Council of the heads of member states, important decisions are expected to be made regarding the expansions and strengthening of cooperation between the CIS member states in the trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres," Azymbakiyev added.