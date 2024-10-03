Israel to continue attacking Hezbollah targets in Beirut, eastern Lebanon — IDF

TEL AVIV, October 3. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces plans to continue airstrikes on Hezbollah sites in Beirut and the eastern Lebanon as it moves along with the ground operation in southern Lebanon, IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi said.

"Causing damage to Hezbollah in all sectors - in Beirut, the Bekaa Valley and southern Lebanon - will continue," he said following an operational meeting near the Lebanese border, according to a statement from the IDF.

Halevi expressed confidence that Israeli troops are gaining the upper hand over the enemy in the ground operation in southern Lebanon, as they successfully apply the combat experience gained in the Gaza Strip.

"Our troops are more prepared and trained than ever, with their experience in Gaza, and their advantage on the battlefield is obvious. The troops have fire support from the air and ground and are acting bravely," he stated.

On September 23, Israel started a military operation codenamed Northern Arrows against Hezbollah in Lebanon, carrying out widespread strikes at the group’s military sites. The stated goal is to create a secure environment in areas near the Israeli northern border, so that tens of thousands of people could return to their homes.

In a strike on September 27 Israel eliminated Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut. Overnight into October 1, Israel announced the start of a ground operation in the border areas of southern Lebanon.