Air strikes on Beirut leave 11 killed, 108 injured — Health Ministry

BEIRUT, September 28. /TASS/. Lebanon's Health Ministry has updated casualties from Israeli air strikes on the southern outskirts of Beirut. According to the Elnashra portal the death toll from the September 27 and 28 attacks has been up to 11 from 8; 108 were wounded.

The Israeli Air Force carried out dozens of raids on the Beirut neighborhoods of Ghubeiri, Kafaat, Tahwita, Haret Hreik, Laylaqi, Merji, the suburbs of Shueifat and Hadath, and the Burj al-Barajneh refugee camp. The strikes targeted underground rooms in residential areas where housing Shiite militia’s missile weapons depots and production workshops.