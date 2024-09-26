Equatorial Guinea counts on Russia's support for its BRICS accession bid — president

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Equatorial Guinea hopes for Russia's support for its bid to join BRICS, President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin.

Obiang Nguema Mbasogo also expressed his wish to see "Russia support his country in joining BRICS, as this is now a hope" for Equatorial Guinea.

Several dozen countries have applied to join BRICS. The association is currently considering the idea of BRICS partners, who will participate in all events, but will not yet have voting rights, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said.