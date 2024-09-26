China to enrich content of cooperation with Russia — top diplomat

BEIJING, September 26. /TASS/. Beijing will enrich the content of China-Russia comprehensive cooperation together with Moscow. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said at a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in New York.

"China will always adhere to the original intentions that existed when diplomatic relations [with Russia] were established, through joint efforts with Russia will continuously enrich the content of China-Russia comprehensive strategic cooperation for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries," the Chinese Foreign Ministry quoted Wang Yi as saying.

The top Chinese diplomat recalled that in just a few days China and Russia will celebrate 75 years since the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations. He pointed out that "Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin have outlined important strategic guidelines" for their successful further development, stressing that the two leaders have met twice this year.

According to the Chinese foreign minister, the said anniversary is "an important and joyful event in China-Russia relations." "Both sides should make good preparations and support its celebration," he emphasized. Wang Yi opined that China-Russia ties will successfully develop, the most important thing is to "continue to adhere to the long-term principles of good-neighborliness and comprehensive strategic partnership, and carry out mutually beneficial and win-win cooperation."