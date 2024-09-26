World should realize need for mutually beneficial ties with Russia — Szijjarto

UNITED NATIONS, September 26. /TASS/. Hungary is interested in continuing its honest conversation with Russia, and other countries should also realize the need of establishing mutually beneficial and mutually respectful ties with Moscow, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

After talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, the top Hungarian diplomat said it was in his country’s interests to continue an honest conversation with Russia.

In his opinion, other countries should also realize the need for creating mutually beneficial and mutually respectful ties with Moscow.