Israeli Air Force attacked over 280 Hezbollah targets since midnight, strikes continue

TEL AVIV, September 25. /TASS/. The Israeli Air Force attack over 280 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon today, the IDF press office announced.

In particular, Israel carried out strikes at rocket launchers in response to the shelling of Israeli towns of Nahariya and Tzfat.

In addition, the airstrikes targeted ammunition depots, rocket launchers prepared for strikes, military infrastructure targets and individual Hezbollah militants.

Currently, the Israeli forces continue to carry out strikes at other targets in Lebanon, the press office said.

"The Israel Defense Forces will continue to act against the Hezbollah terrorist organization in order to defend the State of Israel," the press office added.